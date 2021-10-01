Unsettled weather forecast for Plains, Mississippi Valley to bring flooding risk

Several days of unsettled weather are in store for the Plains, extending into the Mississippi Valley, courtesy of a slow-moving front.

Heavy rain will be the biggest risk, with areas of flooding.

Hurricane Sam will pass to the east of Bermuda Friday night through Saturday morning as a major hurricane, sparing the island of the worst wind and rain.

There are tropical storm watches in effect as wind gusts over 40 mph and rain may brush the island.

The East Coast will see heavier surf and a high rip current risk this weekend.

Closer to Africa, Victor is the 20th named storm of this busy hurricane season.

Victor may briefly become a hurricane before weakening in the open Atlantic.