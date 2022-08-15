Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin Badgers
Published

University of Wisconsin launches free tuition program for regional campuses

Wisconsin undergraduate students will be eligible for the program for eight semesters

Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses.

The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky’s Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning in fall 2023, Wisconsin residents who come from families making less than $62,000 a year will have any tuition and fees remaining after receiving financial aid waived.

Undergraduates will be eligible for the waiver for eight semesters. Students seeking associate degrees and transfer students would be eligible for the waiver for four semesters.

The University of Wisconsin is launching a free tuition program at regional campuses. Pictured: The Wisconsin Badgers logo on the uniform shorts worn during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The discount works out to an average of $4,500 per student over four years. System officials plan to fund the program’s first year at $13.8 million and seek $24.5 million in additional state aid to cover the program in 2024-25.

Students will be automatically considered for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise when they apply for federal financial aid.