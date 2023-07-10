Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
Published

University of North Dakota grads have wrong school, seal printed on degrees

Almost 700 diplomas erroneously read, 'North Dakota State University'

Associated Press
Nearly 700 graduates of the University of North Dakota received their degrees with the wrong school printed on the documents.

The diplomas read "North Dakota State University" and had the wrong seal.

North Dakota news

Nearly 700 University of North Dakota graduates' degrees will be replaced because of a printing error. (Fox News)

UND officials were notified of the mistake on July 3, and said it was an error by the vendor, Parchment, Inc., KVRR reported Wednesday.

"I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, but the vendor is working quickly as possible to provide you with the corrected document or documents," UND Registrar Scott Correll said in an email to graduates.

The university plans to mail new diplomas soon, he said.