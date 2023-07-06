Biden approves disaster funding for North Dakota over snowmelt-induced flooding

Federal disaster funding has been made available to North Dakota to deal with damages caused by major spring flooding following record snowfall.

The money became available on Wednesday, when President Joe Biden approved North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration.

Affected counties reported about $4.1 million in flood-related damages, but Burgum's office estimates damage to roads, culverts and other infrastructure at more than $5 million; some counties did not meet the per-capita damage threshold to be included the disaster request, the governor’s office said.

The disaster declaration covers 21 counties in the state for the period from April 10 to May 6.

The 2022-23 winter in North Dakota was one of the snowiest, including double the average snowfall in Bismarck, which saw its second-snowiest winter on record, according to National Weather Service Senior Forecaster Jeff Schild. Bismarck's snow reports date back to 1886.

Biden also granted the governor's request to make federal funding available for flood mitigation projects statewide.