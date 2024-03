Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The University of Maryland has instructed fraternities and sororities on campus to suspend social and recruitment events following reports of unsafe activities.

University officials wrote a letter Friday to fraternity and sorority presidents informing them of the suspension, according to FOX 5 DC. The letter did not state that the alleged misconduct was hazing but instead described it as "activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community."

The suspension applies to all organizations affiliated with the College Park campus' Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, which represent 21 fraternities and 16 sororities, respectively.

KENTUCKY COLLEGE STUDENT MURDER SHOCKS CAMPUS AS KILLINGS PLAGUE SCHOOLS: 'COULD HAPPEN TO EVERYBODY ANYWHERE'

According to the letter, the suspension will be in place indefinitely while an investigation is underway.

Fraternities and sororities are prohibited from making any contact with new or prospective members, and may not host any events where alcohol is present.

The suspension at the University of Maryland comes just days after the University of Virginia suspended its Kappa Sigma chapter after an alleged hazing incident on Feb. 21. The University of Virginia's Interfraternity Council also implemented a three-week suspension on all of its chapters "as a commitment to anti-hazing efforts and out of respect for the ongoing situation."

UVA STUDENT HOSPITALIZED IN ALLEGED HAZING, SCHOOL HALTS ALL FRATERNITY EVENTS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kappa Sigma chapter at the University of Virginia was suspended after a pledge who had been drinking heavily fell down a staircase and hit his head, which required him to be hospitalized.

In 2021, Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes died after a fraternity hazing incident, leading to anti-hazing legislation being passed and a nearly $1 million settlement payment from the university to Oakes' family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.