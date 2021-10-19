Expand / Collapse search
College
University of Kentucky student dies after being found unresponsive at fraternity house

Fraternities and sororities have come under heavy scrutiny in recent years amid reports of students getting sick and dying from alcohol-related activities.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A University of Kentucky student died Monday night after he was found unresponsive inside a fraternity house. 

The death of Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood, 18, was caused by suspected alcohol toxicity and was ruled accidental by the Fayette County Coroner, WDRB-TV reported.

Photo of one of the buildings of the University of Kentucky, a public university in Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Photo of one of the buildings of the University of Kentucky, a public university in Lexington, Kentucky, USA. (iStock)

The university said that campus police officers were called to the FarmHouse Fraternity just before 6:25 p.m. to reports of someone unresponsive. The student was taken to UK HealthCare's Chandler Medical Center, the school said. 

"Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced as deceased early yesterday evening," a UK tweet read. "Foul play is not suspected, but police are investigating the circumstances of his death."

University spokesman Jay Blanton told Fox News the university would issue an updated statement but had not by publication time. 

Christian Wiggins, CEO of FarmHouse Fraternity, said Hazelwood was a new member of the fraternity's UK chapter. 

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood, a new member of the University of Kentucky chapter of FarmHouse Fraternity," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones as well as the entire community. We have encouraged all members and new members to cooperate with any investigation prompted by Mr. Hazelwood’s death."

Fraternities and sororities have come under heavy scrutiny in recent years amid reports of students getting sick and dying from alcohol-related activities. 

The FarmHouse Fraternity on the Univer of Kentucky campus. A student died Monday after he was found unresponsive at the building, the school said.

The FarmHouse Fraternity on the Univer of Kentucky campus. A student died Monday after he was found unresponsive at the building, the school said. (Google Maps)

In June, 15 Washington State University students were charged in connection with the alcohol-related death of a fraternity pledge. In April, eight people were indicted in the alcohol-related death of an Ohio college student who was found unconscious after a fraternity party. 

University of Kentucky officials said support services are being offered to fraternity members as well as classmates and family members of Hazelwood.

