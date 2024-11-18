University of Iowa fraternity suspended after 56 pledges found in basement during alleged hazing

The University of Iowa has placed one of its fraternities on interim suspension after an alleged hazing incident last week.

Alpha Delta Phi has been accused of having 56 blindfolded pledges "with food thrown on them" in the fraternity house's basement, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

The pledges were discovered by Iowa City police and university police when the agencies responded to a fire alarm at the fraternity house at around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 15.

The fraternity was ordered by the university's Office of Student Accountability to "suspend all operations" pending the outcome of the investigation into the hazing allegations. The fraternity's national organization also placed the UI chapter under suspension.

One person, who is not a student and does not live at the fraternity house, was arrested and charged with interference with official acts, the university said.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen identified that person as 21-year-old Joseph Gaya. His charge stems from standing "in front of the officers in the doorway of the room full of pledges" and refusing to move out of the way, the outlet reported.

He allegedly stepped between two witnesses and an officer during a conversation, and told the witnesses "not to talk to the police." The officer told Gaya to step away, but he allegedly refused and eventually told the officer, "You can (expletive) leave, how about that?"

The two witnesses told Gaya they were "fine," according to the Press-Citizen, but he still did not leave.

The university said its Office of Student Accountability will follow its discipline procedure for student organizations, which includes issuing sanctions for prohibited behaviors, such as hazing.

"As registered student organizations, fraternities are expected to uphold the values of the university, and their members are expected to comply with the Code of Student Life," the university said in a news release.

The affected students have been offered "counseling and resources," according to UI.

"The university is committed to protecting the health and safety of its students and will address any behavior that puts student safety at risk," the university said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Alpha Delta Phi's national organization and the University of Iowa police.