Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

University of Idaho warns it will tow away cars parked outside King Road house during demolition this month

Idaho stabbing victims' house scheduled for demolition on Dec. 28

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Criminal defense attorney dissects evidence that led authorities to suspected Idaho killer Video

Criminal defense attorney dissects evidence that led authorities to suspected Idaho killer

Criminal defense attorney Lexie Rigden on the case against murder suspect Bryan Kohberger one year later.

New signs are warning drivers not to park outside the University of Idaho home where four students were killed last year as the school prepares to tear down the site, which administrators see as a "grim reminder" just steps away from the edge of campus.

No parking is allowed on the 1122 King Road side of the street from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 28 and 29, or between January 2 and 5. A separate flyer informs drivers there is free parking at campus lot 111A, where no permits will be required.

Four undergrads, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were killed in the six-bedroom rental home around 4 a.m. on November 13, 2022. All four were honored posthumously at the university's commencement the semester after their murders.

BRYAN KOHBERGER TRIAL: IDAHO PROSECUTORS REQUEST PREFERRED DATES, SCHEDULE

A sign indicating that cars will be towed away from the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered last year is seen in Moscow, Idaho

A sign indicating that cars will be towed away from the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered last year is seen in Moscow, Idaho on Friday, December 22, 2023. The house is set to be demolished later this month. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital )

The brutality of the crime garnered international attention as police spent nearly two months searching for a suspect. It also attracted reporters, true crime bloggers and gawkers to the home. 

Authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. student at the neighboring Washington State University, at his parents' Pennsylvania house on December 30.

The landlord donated the property to the school, which announced plans to tear down the building on December 28, 2023. The building has been under armed guard 24/7 since the slayings. Authorities also boarded up the windows and doors and installed temporary fencing.

Utility workers inspect the house where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in Moscow, Idaho

Utility workers inspect the house where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in Moscow, Idaho on Friday, December 15, 2023. The home is set to be demolished later this month. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Critics of the decision, including some legal experts and Kernodle's mother, say they believe it should remain standing until Kohberger stands trial so that jurors can have an opportunity to tour the scene firsthand.

BRYAN KOHBERGER TRIAL: MOTHER OF IDAHO MURDER VICTIM FIGHTS TO KEEP KING ROAD HOUSE INTACT

Other experts, however, told Fox News Digital that a jury visit would be a logistical hurdle that may not have much payoff after investigators on both sides have extensively photographed and measured the interior.

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Prosecutors asked Judge John Judge to set a trial date this summer. They expect it to take six weeks.

GO HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS DIGITAL

UI architecture students have also been tasked with creating a memorial garden for the stabbing victims and other classmates who met tragic ends at the school.

Two other housemates survived, including one who heard crying and saw a masked man with "bushy eyebrows" leave out the back door.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse

Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on January 3, 2023.  (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Police found a knife sheath under Mogen's body that they say had Kohberger's DNA on it. Authorities also cited phone records and surveillance video showing Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra in a probable cause affidavit last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University, just 10 miles from Moscow, Idaho.

Judge Judge entered not-guilty pleas on Kohberger's behalf at his arraignment in May. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports