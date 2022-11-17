Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

University of Idaho victim's father says Xana Kernodle had 'bruises,' put up a fight against killer

Xana Kernodle's father also revealed that the suspect either knew the code to her door lock or entered through a side door

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
University of Idaho homicide victim Xana Kernodle's father, Jeff Kernodle, said his daughter had "bruises" on her body indicative of putting up a good fight with her attacker in an interview with an Arizona news outlet.

Xana Kernodle, 20, was killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 — along with her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, and two friends, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves — in a home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, near the university. Police have not mentioned any suspects or a motive as of Thursday.

"Bruises, torn by the knife," Jeff Kernodle told Arizona news outlet 3TV/ CBS 5, adding that her injuries showed signs of putting up a fight against her attacker. "She’s a tough kid. Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it,"

He also told the outlet that the door to their home "locks with a number code."

IDAHO STUDENT KILLINGS: CORONER RELEASES AUTOPSY FINDINGS

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle appeared to be in a relationship based on their social media presences.

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle appeared to be in a relationship based on their social media presences. (Instagram/ @xanakernodle)

"Every time you go, you have to go around the house because of the number code so they either knew that or went around and maybe found the slider door open," Kernodle told the outlet.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: THREAT STILL POSSIBLE WITHOUT ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY, POLICE SAY

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said during a Wednesday press conference that there were no signs of forced entry at the house when they initially responded to reports of an unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police found the four victims — all University of Idaho students and members of Greek life at the school — stabbed to death inside the home.

The Latah County coroner on Thursday revealed the victims' manner of death as homicide/murder and their cause of death as stabbing.

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. 

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.  (Jazzmin Kernodle via AP/Instagram/ @kayleegoncalves)

He also said Xana was in contact with her family before the attack. She and Ethan went to a party on the night of Nov. 12 while Mogen and Goncalves were out at a bar. It is unclear if the victims walked home or got a ride.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS: TWO ROOMMATES WERE AT HOME WHEN FOUR STUDENTS WERE KILLED

Police say the victims arrived home around 1:45 a.m. The murders occurred around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m., authorities said during the Wednesday press conference.

Police search a home in Moscow, Idaho on Monday, November 14, 2022, where four University of Idaho students were killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide. The victims are Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Police search a home in Moscow, Idaho on Monday, November 14, 2022, where four University of Idaho students were killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide. The victims are Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

"I heard from her I think before we went out," Kernodle told 3 TV/ CBS 5. "I think midnight was the last time we heard from her and she was fine."

IDAHO MURDERS: SISTER OF SLAIN STUDENT SAYS ‘NO ONE IS SAFE’ WITH SUSPECT AT LARGE

He described Xana as responsible and unworried about drama or material things. She and Chapin had been in a relationship for about a year, he said.

University of Idaho victims Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

University of Idaho victims Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. (Instagram: @ethanchapin4)

"[W]hen I went up there she, I saw her just a week before that and she changed a lot," Kernodle told the outlet. "She had a life. She got to see what it was like to have a boyfriend you live with. And she really turned around. She was really responsible. Helping him out with his studies and stuff. I was really impressed,"

POLICE SEEK ‘RAMBO’-STYLE KNIFE IN UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS PROBE: REPORT

Moscow police have teamed up with state and federal law enforcement officers to try and track down a suspect.

Views inside the home in Moscow, Idaho shows an upstairs bedroom light on Monday, November 14, 2022 Four University of Idaho students were killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide in this home. The victims are Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Views inside the home in Moscow, Idaho shows an upstairs bedroom light on Monday, November 14, 2022 Four University of Idaho students were killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide in this home. The victims are Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Many students left campus early before Thanksgiving break after the tragedy.

Authorities are imploring anyone with information about the murders or the victims' whereabouts on the evening before the attack to contact the Moscow police at 208-883-7054.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.