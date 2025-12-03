University of Delaware student allegedly mapped out attack on campus police; illegal weapons recovered

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A University of Delaware student accused of plotting to attack the University of Delaware Police Department scrawled detailed plans to target campus authorities, the Justice Department said.

Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested following a traffic stop in New Castle County last week when authorities allegedly found a .357 caliber Glock handgun loaded with 27 rounds. Also found were three more 27-round magazines, an armored ballistic plate, a marble composition notebook and a notebook, the Justice Department said.

"In the handwritten notebook, Khan discussed additional weapons and firearms, how they could be used in an attack, and how law enforcement detection could be avoided once an attack was carried out," the DOJ said. "The notebook referenced a member of the University of Delaware’s Police Department by name, and included a layout of a building with entry and exit points under which the words ‘UD Police Station’ were printed."

In addition, the notebook contained warfare techniques, assault plans and a diagram of the university police department, federal prosecutors said.

Other court documents detail a layout of a university building.

During an FBI search of Khan's home in Wilmington, authorities found a Glock 19 9mm handgun equipped with an illegal machinegun conversion device, commonly called a "switch."

Also recovered was a .556 rifle with a scope and a red dot sight, 11 more extended magazines, hollow-point rounds of ammunition, and a two-plate tactical vest equipped with a single ballistic plate, the Justice Department said.

Khan was federally charged with illegally possessing a machinegun , an offense that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the university, but in a letter to the campus community, interim President Laura Carlson said Khan was an undergraduate student.

"The University has temporarily separated the student from the University, including a ban from all UD campuses while legal matters are being resolved. We have been working closely with law enforcement throughout this matter and are sharing this information with you now that we have been cleared to do so," she said.

"There are no known or immediate threats to the University of Delaware community," Carlson added.

She noted that authorities released "evidence of a plan that targeted the University of Delaware Police Department."

"This is frightening to all of us," Carlson said.

"This case is a quintessential example of federal and state law enforcement collaborating to neutralize a grave threat to Delaware before the worst could come to pass," said acting U.S. Attorney Julianne E. Murray.

