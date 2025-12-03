Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

University of Delaware student allegedly mapped out attack on campus police; illegal weapons recovered

University of Delaware student Luqmaan Khan, 25, allegedly plotted attack on campus PD in notebook

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A University of Delaware student accused of plotting to attack the University of Delaware Police Department scrawled detailed plans to target campus authorities, the Justice Department said. 

Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested following a traffic stop in New Castle County last week when authorities allegedly found a .357 caliber Glock handgun loaded with 27 rounds. Also found were three more 27-round magazines, an armored ballistic plate, a marble composition notebook and a notebook, the Justice Department said. 

"In the handwritten notebook, Khan discussed additional weapons and firearms, how they could be used in an attack, and how law enforcement detection could be avoided once an attack was carried out," the DOJ said. "The notebook referenced a member of the University of Delaware’s Police Department by name, and included a layout of a building with entry and exit points under which the words ‘UD Police Station’ were printed."

FBI TIP LEADS NYPD TO 16-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED WITH LOADED GUN INSIDE SCHOOL

Weapons allegedly found on Luqmaan Khan during arrest

Multiple weapons were found inside Luqmaan Khan's truck following a traffic stop in Wilmington, Delaware, authorities said. A notebook allegedly found with him had detailed plans of a plot to attack the campus police department. (New Castle County Police Department )

In addition, the notebook contained warfare techniques, assault plans and a diagram of the university police department, federal prosecutors said. 

Other court documents detail a layout of a university building.

During an FBI search of Khan's home in Wilmington, authorities found a Glock 19 9mm handgun equipped with an illegal machinegun conversion device, commonly called a "switch." 

Also recovered was a .556 rifle with a scope and a red dot sight, 11 more extended magazines, hollow-point rounds of ammunition, and a two-plate tactical vest equipped with a single ballistic plate, the Justice Department said. 

FBI TIP LEADS NYPD TO 16-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED WITH LOADED GUN INSIDE SCHOOL

A notebook with alleged plans to attack the University of Delaware Police Department.

A notebook was found on Luqmaan Khan, 25, with alleged plans to attack the University of Delaware Police Department. (Justice Department)

Khan was federally charged with illegally possessing a machinegun, an offense that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the university, but in a letter to the campus community, interim President Laura Carlson said Khan was an undergraduate student.

"The University has temporarily separated the student from the University, including a ban from all UD campuses while legal matters are being resolved. We have been working closely with law enforcement throughout this matter and are sharing this information with you now that we have been cleared to do so," she said.

"There are no known or immediate threats to the University of Delaware community," Carlson added. 

She noted that authorities released "evidence of a plan that targeted the University of Delaware Police Department."

DOJ seal

A view of the Department of Justice seal in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is frightening to all of us," Carlson said.

"This case is a quintessential example of federal and state law enforcement collaborating to neutralize a grave threat to Delaware before the worst could come to pass," said acting U.S. Attorney Julianne E. Murray.  

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue