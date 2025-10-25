Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

ICE, CBP seize 400 firearms hidden in fake trailer walls at southern border crossing

ICE agents arrest duo after CBP officers discover arsenal of weapons and ammunition at Laredo border crossing

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Brooke Taylor Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in Laredo, Texas, arrested a father and son accused of smuggling hundreds of firearms, including rifles, magazines and ammunition into Mexico after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered hidden compartments in two trailers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Oct. 23, CBP officers working at the Laredo Bridge 2 Port of Entry stopped two southbound vehicles towing box trailers for inspection.

Agents said they noticed irregularities in the trailer walls. 

A secondary inspection revealed false compartments packed with an arsenal: roughly 400 firearms of various calibers, high-capacity magazines, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

DHS MARKS 'ONE OF THE MOST VIOLENT DAYS' OF OPERATION MIDWAY BLITZ WITH SEVERAL ARRESTS

Multiple tables of firearms stopped from being smuggled into the U.S.

Over 400 firearms were found in two hidden compartments in trailers, officials said. (HSI Laredo )

HSI officials said the guns were headed into Mexico, where cartels fuel ongoing violence.

The drivers were identified as Emilio Ramirez-Cortez, a lawful permanent resident, and his son Edgar Ramirez-Diaz, a U.S. citizen. Both were arrested on charges of federal firearms smuggling and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service pending an initial court appearance.

ICE said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges or suspects may be identified later on.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
