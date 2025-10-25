ICE, CBP seize 400 firearms hidden in fake trailer walls at southern border crossing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in Laredo, Texas, arrested a father and son accused of smuggling hundreds of firearms, including rifles, magazines and ammunition into Mexico after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered hidden compartments in two trailers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Oct. 23, CBP officers working at the Laredo Bridge 2 Port of Entry stopped two southbound vehicles towing box trailers for inspection.

Agents said they noticed irregularities in the trailer walls.

A secondary inspection revealed false compartments packed with an arsenal: roughly 400 firearms of various calibers, high-capacity magazines, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

HSI officials said the guns were headed into Mexico, where cartels fuel ongoing violence.

The drivers were identified as Emilio Ramirez-Cortez, a lawful permanent resident, and his son Edgar Ramirez-Diaz, a U.S. citizen. Both were arrested on charges of federal firearms smuggling and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service pending an initial court appearance.

ICE said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges or suspects may be identified later on.



ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.