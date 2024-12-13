UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect fled New York via train, not by bus as originally thought: reports

The suspect accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier this month in New York City fled Manhattan via train and not by bus as originally thought, according to reports.

Luigi Mangione was charged with murder after he allegedly shot Thompson the morning of Dec. 4 as Thompson was walking into the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan.

After the shooting, Mangione, 26, was on the run and was caught five days later in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT LUIGI MANGIONE'S GRANDMOTHER LEFT MILLIONS TO FAMILY - EXCLUDING FELONS

Investigators first thought Mangione had taken a bus out of the city because he was seen on surveillance video at the George Washington Bridge bus station. Now, they think he took the subway from the bus station to Penn Station and bought a train ticket to Pennsylvania before he was caught, CBS News and ABC News reported, citing police sources.

Mangione is being held at a prison in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to New York.

He was denied bail Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Mangione at a McDonald's in Altoona, where he allegedly presented local police with a fake ID and appeared to start shaking when they asked if he had been in New York recently.

Officials also found a handwritten manifesto condemning the health care industry, as NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny previously told Fox News. The manifesto specifically mentioned UnitedHealthcare.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT HAS OUTBURST OUTSIDE PENNSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE

In New York, Mangione faces one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal weapons possession, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document and one count of third-degree criminal weapons possession.

In Pennsylvania, he faces one count of forgery, one count of carrying a gun without a license, one count of tampering with records or identification, one count of possession of instruments of a crime and one count of presenting false ID to law enforcement, according to court documents.

While officials have not commented on an official motive, the public has speculated that the suspect had strong grievances with both the health care industry and capitalism in general.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UnitedHealthcare revealed Thursday to employees that Mangione was not covered by UnitedHealthcare.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.