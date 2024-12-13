UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione's grandma left millions to family — excluding felons

The grandmother of Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Dec. 4 murder, left a fortune to her children and grandchildren — as long as the descendant has not "been charged, indicted, convicted of or pleads guilty to a felony," according to her will.

Mary Mangione, a Baltimore-area millionaire philanthropist married to real-estate developer Nick Mangione, left an estimated $30 million — and possibly more — to her family when she died in 2023. The matriarch had 10 children and 37 grandchildren.

"It is my precatory desire that the Trustees particularly consider invoking their discretion to implement this Section if the felony is a common law felony, a statutory felony if it is the codification of a common law felony, a heinous felony, any felony involving a physically violent act against another person or property or any drug related felony involving distribution or intent to distribute any type of drug or illegal substance," the will states. "The decision of the Trustees is conclusive, final and binding on everyone. It is my precatory wish that the benefit of the doubt is not given to the individual."

Luigi Mangione, her 26-year-old grandson, graduated valedictorian from the Gilman School, a private, all-boys high school in Baltimore, in 2016. He went on to receive his bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020.

Authorities arrested Luigi in a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday, at which point he allegedly presented local police with a fake ID and appeared to start shaking when they asked if he had been in New York recently. Police said the suspect took a bus from New York City to Philadelphia, and then from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh and on to Altoona — a rust-belt town nestled between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

Officials also found a handwritten manifesto condemning the health care industry, as NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny previously told Fox News. The manifesto specifically mentioned UnitedHealthcare.

Luigi's background has come under an intense spotlight as the public speculates about the possible motive behind the 26-year-old's alleged crimes.

While officials have not commented on an official motive, the public has speculated that the suspect had strong grievances with both the health care industry and capitalism in general.

Some commentators have noted Luigi's wealthy family background in response to praise for the suspect's alleged decision to commit an act of violence in order to send a message to the health care insurance industry.

Notably, on Thursday evening, UnitedHealthcare revealed to employees that Luigi Mangione was not covered by UnitedHealthcare.

A professor at Mangione's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, took to TikTok and Instagram to voice praise for the suspect that she has since retracted.

UPenn School of Arts and Sciences Deputy Dean Jeffrey Kallberg issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the post from UPenn Assistant English Professor Julia Alekseyeva.

"Much concern was raised by recent social media posts attributed to Assistant Professor Julia Alekseyeva," Kallberg said. "Her comments regarding the shooting of Brian Thompson in New York City were antithetical to the values of both the School of Arts and Sciences and the University of Pennsylvania, and they were not condoned by the School or the University. Upon reflection, Assistant Professor Alekseyeva has concurred that the comments were insensitive and inappropriate and has retracted them."

Former Washington Post and New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz told Piers Morgan that she and "so many other Americans" felt "joy" upon hearing the news of Thompson's death.

"I do believe in the sanctity of life and I think that’s why I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy, unfortunately," Lorenz told Morgan on Monday, adding later, "Maybe not joy, but certainly not empathy."

On Goodreads, a platform where users review and keep track of books they've read, a profile matching Mangione wrote a review for a book by the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski .

"It's easy to quickly and thoughtless write this off as the manifesto of a lunatic, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies," he wrote. "But it's simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out."

In New York, Mangione faces one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal weapons possession, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document and one count of third-degree criminal weapons possession.

In Pennsylvania, he faces one count of forgery, one count of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of tampering with records or identification, one count of possession of instruments of a crime and one count of presenting false ID to law enforcement, according to court documents.

Fox News' Mollie Markowitz and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.