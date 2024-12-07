UnitedHealthcare CEO assassination: Retired FBI special agent details why alleged suspect name being withheld

A retired FBI special agent explained why authorities have not yet released the name of the suspected killer who gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday in New York City.

"Releasing the suspect’s name prematurely could tip them off and compromise the NYPD and FBI’s efforts during both the fugitive and criminal investigations," Jason Pack told Fox News Digital.

"For instance, if officers are closing in on the suspect, publicly outing his name could prompt him to flee, risking the chance of missing him at his current location."

Pack told Fox News Digital Friday that within hours of a full-face photo being released of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing suspects, tips began pouring in to investigators.

"The suspect doesn’t know for sure if law enforcement has identified him, leaving him to play a guessing game as he calculates his next move," Pack said. "Investigators must methodically build their case, ensuring every detail aligns with legal standards for probable cause.

"While the public may have an insatiable curiosity, withholding the name — if they have it — gives investigators the upper hand. In time, the full story will come to light."

Pack is a retired supervisory special agent who has navigated these issues as the on-scene FBI spokesman working jointly with federal, state and local law enforcement for several high-profile cases like this, including the Boston Marathon bombing investigation, among others.

During an interview on "Fox News Live" Saturday, Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide Det. Ted Williams echoed Pack, expressing optimism about the search for Thompson's killer.

"I can tell you behind the scenes, I believe the walls are beginning to close in on this wannabe professional hitman," Williams told host Eric Shawn. "The FBI has now, as you stated, joined this search. And I think it's only a matter of time before they catch him. The picture that they have of him is now posted all over this country."

Williams stressed that the FBI's involvement in the search will draw the investigation to a close sooner.

"New York's facial recognition technology is limited to New York. But now that the FBI is involved, now they can go into a national database," the former detective explained. "And that's going to be very meaningful and helpful to this investigation."

Thompson, who was gunned down outside a New York City hotel just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, died less than 30 minutes later. Detectives are investigating a number of clues the suspect left behind, including a backpack, a water bottle, a phone and shell casings.

Bloomberg reported that investigators found a jacket inside the backpack believed to be tied to the murder, not a gun.

It is unconfirmed if the backpack was the same backpack the suspect wore during the murder, which was captured by a surveillance camera.

NBC News also reported Saturday that Monopoly money was found inside the backpack.

"Killer playing games with the authorities. All part of a cat and mouse game. This killer knew that they would more likely than not find the backpack, and he is leaving breadcrumbs to let authorities know that he is in control, not them," Williams told Fox News Digital.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also confirmed that authorities are "closing in" on the suspect who killed Thompson as the manhunt reached its fourth day, the New York Post reported.

During a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem Saturday, Adams told reporters "the net is tightening."

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward information about the murder suspect.

Officers believe the murder suspect immediately biked into Central Park after the killing and discarded evidence. He is believed to have left New York City soon after Thompson's death.

