Airlines
Published

United passenger incident that sent flight attendant to hospital renews calls to protect airline workers

Police escorted unruly passenger off United Airlines plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
United Airlines flight attendant is taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer' Video

United Airlines flight attendant is taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

A United Airlines passenger captured video of a confrontation between a passenger and several flight attendants, with one crew member taken to the hospital for evaluation upon arrival. (Credit: Twitter @PeterKondelis)

After a United Airlines flight attendant was hospitalized following an incident with an unruly passenger, union officials are renewing calls for federal action to protect the workers.

The incident happened on United Flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement removed a "disruptive customer" upon landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and one flight attendant was taken to a hospital for evaluation, United Airlines said in a statement.

Corliss King, vice president of the Transport Union Workers Local 556, renewed calls for the Abusive Passenger Act, asking federal legislators and airlines to enhance consequences for passengers who behave unruly or dangerous.

PASSENGER'S RECLINED PLANE SEAT SEEN IN TIKTOK VIDEO REAWAKENS DEBATE: 'BANE OF MY EXISTENCE'

United Airlines flight attendants confront a "disruptive customer" on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. 

United Airlines flight attendants confront a "disruptive customer" on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning.  (Twitter @PeterKondelis)

The law would put individuals who intimidate, threaten or assault airline workers on a list and prevent them from boarding commercial aircraft.

"Our flight attendants are the first line of defense, but we should also be protected," King said. "So we are looking for the public, federal legislators and we’re looking for our carriers to band together to protect us. We are the most vulnerable."

Video of the incident shows several flight attendants confronting a woman carrying a child. The passenger can be heard screaming, "Where is it?"

One of the flight attendants tells the woman, "Ma'am, we are landing" and "step back" as another flight attendant is seen running toward the encounter from the front of the plane.

It was unclear whether charges were filed in the incident. Chicago PD said the incident is under investigation by police and the FBI. 

Fox News’ Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.