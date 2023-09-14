Expand / Collapse search
Airlines

United Airlines flight to Rome diverts back to Newark, drops 28,000 feet in 10 minutes

The United Airlines flight had 270 passengers onboard

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
A United Airlines flight diverted back to Newark Liberty International Airport during a Rome, Italy bound flight because of a cabin pressurization issue, and dropped over 28,000 feet in 10 minutes.

United Airlines Flight 510 took off from Newark Liberty International Airport on Wednesday at 8:37 p.m. heading to Rome, Italy. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital that the flight returned to Newark at around 12:25 a.m. on Thursday because of a "pressurization issue."

The Boeing 777 was headed to Rome–Fiumicino International Airport and had 270 passengers onboard plus 14 crew members.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told Fox News Digital that the flight returned to Newark airport "to address a possible loss of cabin pressure."

Flightaware

United Airlines Flight 510 took off from Newark Liberty International Airport on Wednesday at 8:37 p.m. heading to Rome, Italy. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital that the flight returned to Newark at around 12:25 a.m. On Thursday because of a "pressurization issue." (Credit: FlightAware)

"The flight landed safely and there was never any loss of cabin pressure," the spokesperson said.

A different aircraft took the passengers to their destination, according to the United spokesperson.

United Airlines plane

A United Airlines passenger aircraft - Boeing 777 - arriving at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. (iStock)

According to FlightAware records, the flight dropped in altitude by around 28,000 feet in 10 minutes during the flight before turning back to Newark.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.