Georgia Sonic workers find large snake behind deep fryer

The large python was removed and rehomed by the Brunswick Police Department

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Sonic workers in Brunswick, Georgia, had an unexpected customer slithering around the kitchen last month. 

When the fast food employees found a large python behind the deep fryer on May 21, they called the Brunswick police and fled the restaurant, The Associated Press reported. 

When Lt. Matthew Wilson arrived, the Sonic workers were huddled in the parking lot. 

Though the employees had said the snake was brown with diamonds on its back, Wilson told The Brunswick News that he could immediately tell the snake was a non-venomous ball python and not a rattlesnake. 

Workers at a Brunswick, Georgia, Sonic restaurant were surprised to find a python behind the deep fryer on May 21.

Workers at a Brunswick, Georgia, Sonic restaurant were surprised to find a python behind the deep fryer on May 21. (iStock)

Wilson removed the snake from the Sonic kitchen and even found it a new home with one of his friends who has a large terrarium. 

The python likely slithered into the kitchen through an open back door and found its place behind the fryer to keep warm, Wilson said. 

The python was removed by Brunswick Police Lt. Matthew Wilson, who rehomed it with a friend who has a large terrarium.

The python was removed by Brunswick Police Lt. Matthew Wilson, who rehomed it with a friend who has a large terrarium. (iStock)

It is unclear where the snake came from, though Wilson said he believes it was a pet that was turned loose by its owner, AP reported.

Eammon Leonard, an invasive species biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, told The Brunswick News that people often buy snakes on impulse.

"It could be somebody just didn’t think through the consequences of a large snake as a pet," Leonard said. "Some people have regrets later on and just release things. It is definitely irresponsible."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

