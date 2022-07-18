Undercover drug buy turns into hostage situation at Kentucky gas station: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect involved in a purported undercover drug buy-turned-hostage situation was taken into custody Monday morning by Lauren County Police in Kentucky.

The situation initially arose overnight into Monday morning as a result of a large delivery of "a large amount of crystal meth," according to WYMT. Sheriff’s office officials told the local station the drug buy was part of larger undercover operation officials had been following for several days.

Officials told the station that they attempted to conduct a procedural traffic stop on the suspect, but the individual did not cooperate.

"He actually rammed one of our cruisers. Then we had another collision with another cruiser," Laurel County Lt. Chris Edwards revealed.

The suspect then reportedly proceeded to wave a gun at officers in an attempt to prevent anyone from approaching the vehicle. Deputies said the suspect had two other individuals in his car who he was holding at gunpoint. The passengers were reportedly also part of the operation but were not permitted to leave the car.

Individuals at the nearby gas station were secured out of precaution, and responding officers were eventually able to defuse the situation and take the three suspects into custody. It is unknown at the time of this reporting what charges the unnamed suspects may face in connection with Monday's incident.

No injuries were reported after the fact.

"So, they had their local, normal, customers. People eating breakfast and buying gas. People in the store. This is a very busy place," Lt. Edwards told WYMT. Edwards said they were secured in the back of the building in case the situation went "sideways."

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff's department for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.