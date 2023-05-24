'UFO' spotted lurking above U.S.' largest Marine base: 'We got aliens'

A possible UFO with flashing lights was filmed flying over a U.S. Marine base in California in 2021 and mystified witnesses, but the government claims it was a training exercise.

Jeremy Corbell, who was the only civilian named during Congress' historic hearing in May 2022 on unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAPs), obtained footage and pictures of the possible UFO and shared them with Fox News Digital.

Corbell, an investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker, said it was described to him by witnesses at Camp Wilson in Twentynine Palms, California, as a "large, silent and hovering triangular-shaped craft."

Sue Gough, a Department of Defense spokesperson, told Fox News Digital that a training course was going on at that time, and the Pentagon's office that tracks UAPs, a government-derived acronym that means UFO, doesn't have any record of this incident.

"I can confirm that there were military aviation assets in the Twentynine Palms, California, airspace and a Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course was being conducted at the time," Gough said in an email.

"There is no record of communication with the base range control concerning a UAP sighting, nor of the allocation of any base resources to investigate a UAP sighting. AARO does not have a record of this alleged event and cannot verify the authenticity of the report."

The sighting was seen from Camp Wilson, a 998-square-mile installation at the southern tip of San Bernardino County in the Mojave Desert, making it the largest Marine Corps base in the world. Most of the base is set aside for training.

AARO, which stands for All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, is an office within the Department of Defense that has been tasked with investigating and identifying unidentified flying objects and other phenomena in the air, sea or space.

In videos that Corbell and his "WeaponizedPodcast.com" co-host, reporter George Knapp, released, voices can be heard asking what the object is. Another voice is heard saying, "We got aliens."

The duo examined photos and videos of the incident during the May 23 episode of their podcast, and played interviews with unidentified witnesses who said they're Marines.

"Two years ago, this thing happened and nothing has come out," Knapp said on the podcast. "There’s been no media coverage in two years since."

Even though AARO doesn't have a record of this incident, according to Gough, it highlights what Corbell and lawmakers have said is a glaring oversight in reporting potential UFO sightings.

After the April 19 UFO hearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote a five-bullet-point letter to the Department of Defense, which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

One of the arguments was the lack of a secure way for potential UFO witnesses to safely come forward and share their stories.

"To date, we have seen no efforts to communicate the existence of the secure process to the public," the senators said in their letter. "We request that you provide us an update on the plan to publicize the secure process for witnesses to come forward."

Rubio told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that Americans "are understandably concerned" about objects in the country's airspace and near facilities.

"What’s worse, our government spent too many years ignoring or downplaying the threat," Rubio said. "Thankfully, that is beginning to change, but as we saw earlier this year, the defense and intelligence communities are still struggling."

The Florida senator was referring to the Chinese spy balloon and three other UAPs that the Biden administration shot down in February.

For now, Corbell and Knapp continue to essentially be witnesses' mouthpieces as they investigate tips, photos and videos. He called this particular case "an open UFO investigation" and said they are crowdsourcing for additional footage and witness testimony.

"We encourage additional service members that were at the Twentynine Palms/Camp Wilson installation during this reported event to come forward with additional footage, images or information," Corbell said.

"The truth is out there, but without a proper and defined flow of information by the Department of Defense, we will not be able to make progress on understanding the UFO presence on planet Earth and what it means for humanity."