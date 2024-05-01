Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump says violence on college campuses 'has to stop immediately' amid violent anti-Israel protests

Trump said antisemitism 'must be stopped quickly and effectively'

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
UCLA police prep multi-agency operation after anti-Israel protests turn violent Video

UCLA police prep multi-agency operation after anti-Israel protests turn violent

Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his reaction to protests turning violent on the UCLA campus and what he considers a 'failure' as LAPD is forced to respond. 

FIRST ON FOX: Former President Trump condemned the violent anti-Israel protests erupting on college campuses overnight, telling Fox News Digital that "weak and ineffective leadership" at universities must be immediately "replaced," while declaring that antisemitism "must be stopped quickly and effectively.

The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee was reacting to chaos on college campuses across the nation—from UCLA to Tulane University to Columbia University to the University of Arizona and beyond. 

Pro-Palestinian agitators clashed with pro-Israel students on UCLA’s campus overnight, with local officials warning students that the campus was "out of control" and "no longer safe." 

Police with riot gear arrived at UCLA shortly after 1:00 a.m. at UCLA to gain control of campus amid hours of violence between anti-Israel and pro-Israel counterprotesters. 

TRUMP DECRIES COLUMBIA AGITATORS, CALLS CHARLOTTESVILLE 'PEANUTS' COMPARED TO CAMPUS ANTI-ISRAEL UNREST

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 30: New York Police Department officers enter the Columbia University building and detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators as they had barricaded themselves to iconic Hamilton Hall building in New York, United States on April 30, 2024. Over 100 people arrested according to reports. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"This violence has to stop immediately," Trump told Fox News Digital early Wednesday morning. "Weak and ineffective leadership at colleges and universities must be replaced, and fast." 

UNIVERSITIES CRACK DOWN ON ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS AS PROTESTERS CALL FOR 'AMNESTY'

"Antisemitism cannot be allowed to fester," Trump said. "It must be stopped quickly and effectively." 

Students have been arrested at Columbia University, City College of New York, Tulane University, the University of Arizona and more. Police dispersed gas, fired rubber bullets and clashed with demonstrators at the Arizona encampment. State troopers were seen on campus with pepper ball guns and gas masks. 

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY LOCKS DOWN CAMPUS BUILDINGS FOLLOWING OVERNIGHT MUTINY: 'EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY'

Anti-Israel protesters at CCNY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Pro-Palestinian supporters climb a fence during demonstrations at The City College Of New York (CUNY) as the NYPD cracks down on protest camps at both Columbia University and CCNY on April 30, 2024 in New York City. A heavy police presence surrounded both campuses on Tuesday as local law enforcement attempts to bring an end to pro-Palestinian protest encampments. Classes at both schools have been moved virtually to online learning in response to the recent campus unrest. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Violence broke out at an anti-Israel demonstration at UCLA overnight, including fights, items thrown and pepper spray being deployed.

Protesters arrested at CCNY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Police arrest protesters during pro-Palestinian demonstrations at The City College Of New York (CUNY) as the NYPD cracks down on protest camps at both Columbia University and CCNY on April 30, 2024 in New York City. A heavy police presence surrounded both campuses on Tuesday as local law enforcement cleared tent encampments set up by pro-Palestinian protesters. Classes at both schools have been moved virtually to online learning in response to the recent campus unrest. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A demonstrator shot off a can of pepper spray and objects were thrown during the protest, Fox 11 reported. A police expert told the outlet that "professional agitators" appeared to be on the scene. Fireworks were also among the items thrown during the protest.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the violence on UCLA's campus "absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable." 

In New York, beyond arrests, NYPD officers restored the American flag on the City College of New York campus after it was replaced with a Palestinian flag by anti-Israel agitators during a protest. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

