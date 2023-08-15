UC Berkeley student carjacked at gunpoint as crime surge plagues college town

A University of California Berkeley student was carjacked at gunpoint outside a fraternity two days before the start of the fall semester, according to police.

Three men with a gun allegedly ambushed the student at 10:50 p.m. Monday on Channing Way between College and Piedmont Avenues and fled with a black 2021 Toyota Corolla.

UC Berkeley, which is about 15 miles east of San Francisco, is the top-ranked public school in the country, tied with UCLA, according to the most recent college rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

WHITE PEOPLE BANNED FROM OFF-CAMPUS UC BERKELEY STUDENT HOUSING COMMON AREAS

Earlier in the day, the University of California Police Department warned students and staff of an attempted carjacking with a pistol and screwdriver on campus in a parking lot behind Cal Memorial Stadium, according to local news site Berkeley Scanner.

Two people were sitting in a parked car when the assailant allegedly tried to break their car window with a screwdriver, according to a police report obtained by the outlet.

The victims threw the car in reverse and took off. There have been at least 16 carjackings in the crime-ridden college town year to date – a benchmark that has already outpaced prior years.

The city typically averages about 14 carjackings a year, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Property and violent crime in the city, where out-of-state students pay about $44,000 a year in tuition to attend UC Berkeley, were at a 10-year-high in 2022, according to Police Chief Jen Louis.

CALIFORNIA POLICE ARREST SERIAL SEX ASSAULT SUSPECT ON UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA BERKELEY CAMPUS

There have been 200 robberies so far this year, an increase of 5% compared to the same time period in 2022, according to police data.

The uptick in crime has put the community on edge and has parents questioning whether to send their children to the prestigious university.

"Is UC Berkeley really as dangerous as my mom says it is?" one potential student wrote in a Reddit thread.

"She is yelling at me every day convinced that if I end up going to Berkeley I will die the day I get there," the post reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Berkeley is not super safe, and your mom's concern is valid, but she is definitely overstating it," a current student responded.