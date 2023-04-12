Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

California police arrest serial sex assault suspect on University of California Berkeley campus

Palo Alto Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno, 34, on the Berkeley campus

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
California authorities have arrested a sexual assault suspect linked to multiple attacks on and around the University of California Berkley campus.

Berkeley Police did not reveal the suspect's name, describing the case as "complex and still under investigation" in an alert Tuesday.

However, Palo Alto Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno, 34, of Palm Beach, Florida, with help from the University of California Police Department (UCPD) on the Berkeley campus in connection with a Palo Alto sexual assault.

Condronimpuno's arrest came two days after 911 dispatchers in Palo Alto, which is southwest of Berkley, received a call "from a passerby reporting that he had discovered a woman in the California Avenue pedestrian underpass who said she had just been sexually assaulted there."

California authorities have arrested a suspect tied to a string of sexual assaults in and around the University of California Berkeley campus.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, said the suspect struck her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground, and then sexually assaulted her. He allegedly proceeded to steal her cellphone before fleeing.

Days earlier, on April 5 and April 9, the UCPD reported two separate sexual assaults on the Berkeley campus in which the suspect "grabbed a female student’s private body parts over their clothing."

Palo Alto Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno, 34, of Palm Beach, Fla., with help from the University of California Police Department on the UC Berkeley campus.

UCPD thanked "those in the community who have come forward to report encounters with the sexual battery suspect who was described in several previous" campus alerts, adding, "Additional similar crimes that occurred over the last week have been reported."

The most recent sexual assault reportedly occurred just after midnight Tuesday on UCB's campus, when the suspect grabbed a woman from behind and hit her over the head, but she was able to escape, according to FOX 2 San Francisco 

On April 5 and April 9, the UCPD reported two separate sexual assault incidents in which the suspect "grabbed a female student’s private body parts over their clothing."

Palo Alto Police are withholding the suspect's photo "as other law enforcement agencies still have active investigations involving this same suspect, and the premature release of his photo could hamper the investigation of their cases," a press release states.

Condronimpuno is charged with attempted rape by force, sexual penetration by force, assault with intent to commit rape, forcible sexual battery, false imprisonment, felony battery, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and preventing someone from summoning help with a wireless communication device.

The most recent sexual assault reportedly occurred just after midnight Tuesday when the suspect grabbed a woman from behind and hit her over the head. She was able to escape, according to FOX 2 San Francisco.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact UCPD at 510-642-6760.