White people banned from off-campus UC Berkeley student housing common areas

A private housing co-op just off the University of California, Berkeley campus has banned White visitors in common areas or without consent from other tenants.

The "Person of Color Theme House" is a housing co-op located near UC Berkeley that "aims to provide housing to low-income, first generation, immigrant and marginalized students of color," according to its website.

It is a private venture and is not affiliated with the university.

In a leaked photo of "house rules" for the co-op, tenants are instructed not to bring White guests to the home without permission and to keep White guests from common areas.

"Many POC members moved here to be able to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring white guests," the leaked house rules list states.

White people are not entirely banned from the house's premises, but those wishing to bring White guests into the building must alert other tenants.

"Always announce guests in the Guest Chat if they will be in common spaces with you and if they are white," one rule states.

White people are entirely banned from entering shared spaces within the home to allow people of color to avoid "white presence."

"Guests are allowed in common spaces, but please be mindful if there are house members in the room beforehand. White guests are not allowed in common spaces," another rule states. "Avoid bringing parents/family members that express bigotry. Queer, Black and Indigenous members should not have to avoid common spaces because of homophobic or racist parents/family members."

"Person of Color Theme House exists to create a safe and welcoming space for its house members and build solidarity with communities of color in the Berkeley area and beyond," the house's website states.