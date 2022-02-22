Uber driver shoots Georgia pregnant woman 3 times causing premature birth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in an Atlanta suburb are trying to find an Uber driver accused of shooting a pregnant woman three times, causing her to deliver her child prematurely.



The woman was found by police in College Park with gunshot wounds to the stomach and a leg around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. She delivered her child at a nearby hospital, where police say both she and baby are stable.

"Right now my daughter is in ICU and the baby is a premie (sic) and fighting to survive," a man named Kenneth Ashton wrote on a GoFundMe. He said the victim is his daughter, and was seven months pregnant when she was shot twice in the stomach, and once in the upper thigh.



According to his daughter, the driver shot her after they got into an argument during a ride to an apartment complex, Anderson told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Anderson said the driver picked her up in a car that didn't match the color description on the Uber app.

"She said 'daddy, he shot me in my stomach and I almost passed out," Anderson explained.



"The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating and our thoughts are with them as they recover. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation," a statement from an Uber spokeswoman to Fox News reads.



The company deactivated the driver's account as soon as they learned about the incident, and says they have reached out to the victim.

Uber has a no firearms policy.



Riders and drivers can report any incident or accident via the app or through Uber’s Safety Incident Reporting line, where members of the company's safety team reviews information constantly and investigates any issues. Uber’s Incident Response Team is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to incidents globally.



The company also has a team of former law enforcement professionals around the globe who are on call to work with police 24-7 to respond to urgent needs and walk them through how we can assist in an investigation. The team works to proactively educate law enforcement about how to reach us and get the information they need through valid legal process.