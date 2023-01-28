Tyre Nichols videos: Eric Garner's daughter criticizes release of footage like a 'premiere of a movie'

The daughter of Eric Garner blasted Memphis authorities' release of violent footage from the Jan.7 traffic stop that preceded the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on Friday, saying it was like movie premiere.

"And, the fact that we waited for this video to be released like it was an exclusive movie that needed to be premiered on a certain day, it really boils my blood," Emerald Snipes-Garner told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo.

She said that this situation was just a "replay" of what happened to her father in 2014.

Nichols spent three days in the hospital before succumbing to his injuries, according to authorities.

The brutal encounter led to the firing of five Memphis police officers, who now face numerous charges, including murder.

Garner's father was killed in an encounter with New York police, with video footage of the Staten Island incident capturing the 43-year-old repeatedly saying: "I can't breathe."

"For me, it’s always been, it’s a slap in the face. There was no justice," Garner explained. "In this case of Tyre Nichols, justice was served swiftly."

"If we would have had that in 2014, would there have been a Tyre Nichols today? I don’t think so," she continued.

Garner asked why Nichols' videos had been "held."

"It had to be controlled by the system. Like, ‘we’re just going to hold it and then we're going to bring it out with the charges,'" she said. "No, you held it like it was a premiere of a movie that needed to be watched by the world. A public lynching."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.