Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson doesn't want video of Charlie Kirk's murder introduced as evidence

Tyler Robinson's lawyers claim footage of September shooting at Utah Valley University would violate fair trial rights

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Erika Kirk demands Robinson trial to speed up Video

Erika Kirk demands Robinson trial to speed up

Criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk's calls to speed up the trial against Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin Tyler Robinson following multiple delays.

Lawyers for Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, have asked a Utah judge to block video of the murder from being introduced as evidence at a hearing scheduled for Feb. 3.

Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck at Utah Valley University in September, when he was participating in a public speaking event sponsored by the campus chapter of Turning Point.

In a memorandum filed Tuesday, Robinson's attorneys claimed the video is irrelevant to their motion to have the county prosecutor's office disqualified from handling the case and would violate his right to a fair trial.

A PROSECUTOR'S CHILD WITNESSED CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION — CAN HE TAKE PART IN THE CASE?

A split image showing suspected assassin Tyler Robinson wearing a shirt and tie in court and the victim, Charlie Kirk, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the word "Freedom" at an event shortly before his murder

Tyler Robinson, left, is accused of fatally shooting Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, right, at a public speaking event at Utah Valley University in September. (Bethany Baker/Pool via REUTERS, Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Robinson's lawyers have accused the Utah County Attorney's Office of having a conflict of interest because the adult child of a deputy prosecutor was present during the assassination. Prosecutors have denied a conflict and said they do not need or plan to rely on the adult child as a witness.

Several videos of Kirk's murder circulated widely online minutes after the shooting. It was not immediately clear from court filings if the video prosecutors planned to introduce as evidence has been publicly seen before.

JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TYLER ROBINSON CASE URGED TO REIN IN DEFENSE DELAY TACTICS

Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

The defense described it as a color video taken "only a few feet away from Mr. Kirk." It includes audio "including unidentified voices, immediately before, during and after the shooting."

Read the filing:

"This is a solid argument," said Donna Rotunno, a Chicago-based criminal defense attorney and Fox News contributor.

Charlie Kirk smiles onstage ahead of the Republican National Convention

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

She said prosecutors don't need to actually play the clip to illustrate that they don't need to rely on the adult child's testimony or to argue that they don't have a conflict.

CHARLIE KIRK'S WIDOW ERIKA KIRK DEMANDS SPEEDY TRIAL, ALLEGING 'UNDUE DELAY' FROM TYLER ROBINSON DEFENSE

"The video should not be played if it isn’t needed to prove any material issues in the hearing," she said. "I do not see how it is needed to determine if the prosecution should be disqualified."

Skye Lazaro, a Salt Lake City-based criminal defense attorney who is not connected to the case, said she wouldn't want the video played either. However, she said, it's unclear how the judge will rule.

"I'm not sure they're going to be successful there," she told Fox News Digital. 

Location of Charlie Kirk's assassination at UVU

UVU students pause to reflect as they gaze over the spot where Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Orem, Utah, Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Matthew Finn/Fox News)

Also in the filing, the defense claimed news coverage of the case has been "highly biased" and told the court they planned to ask to have cameras kicked out once again at the start of the next hearing. They wrote that if the video of Kirk's murder is played in court, it would be "subject to immediate publication nationwide and internationally."

Many outlets, including Fox News Digital, have avoided republishing widely circulated video of the slaying due to its extremely graphic nature.

Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, which carries the potential death penalty.

An aerial view of UVU campus with marked locations showing the suspected movements of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin

An approximation of the suspected movements of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, based on court documents, video from the scene and conversations with law enforcement. (Google Maps, Fox News Digital)

He has not yet entered a plea.

He is due back in court Tuesday for the second day of a hearing on his defense team's motion to have prosecutors kicked off the case.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray will return to the witness stand.

Also expected to testify are a deputy prosecutor in his office, the prosecutor's adult child and a state investigator.
