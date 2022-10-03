Expand / Collapse search
TX police investigate house fire after 3 bodies found

Dallas police say it appears this was an isolated family incident

Associated Press
Police in suburban Dallas are investigating after three adult family members were found dead in house fire, one with a gunshot wound to the head and two with signs of trauma.

Carrollton police said firefighters who responded to the Saturday afternoon fire discovered the three bodies as they worked to put out the fire.

Police said the three who were found dead included a 53-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators were still trying to determine the causes of death for a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man who both had obvious signs of trauma but appeared to have died before the fire spread, police said.

Police said it appears this was an isolated family incident.