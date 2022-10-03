TX police investigate house fire after 3 bodies found

Police in suburban Dallas are investigating after three adult family members were found dead in house fire, one with a gunshot wound to the head and two with signs of trauma.

Carrollton police said firefighters who responded to the Saturday afternoon fire discovered the three bodies as they worked to put out the fire.

Police said the three who were found dead included a 53-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators were still trying to determine the causes of death for a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man who both had obvious signs of trauma but appeared to have died before the fire spread, police said.

TEXAS' LOTTERY NUMBERS FOR SUNDAY, OCT. 2

TEXAS HUMAN SMUGGLING BY PLANE BECOMING MORE COMMON AS MIGRANTS 'TRY TO AVOID DETECTION': BORDER OFFICIALS

Police said it appears this was an isolated family incident.