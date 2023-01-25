Two Washington police officers shot during 6-hour standoff with man barricaded in ex’s apartment

Two police officers were shot in Washington state on Tuesday during a nearly six-hour standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, authorities said.

Officers in Puyallup responded around 1:20 p.m. to a domestic violence incident and learned that a 37-year-old man was hiding inside his ex-girlfriend’s closet, violating a no-contact domestic violence court order, Puyallup police said.

Responding officers tried to negotiate with the man through the doorway, but he refused to leave and began shooting at them, according to authorities.

About 20 minutes after the first shots were fired, police said the suspect pointed the gun at officers through a doorway and fired more shots as police returned fire.

Gunfire struck two officers, who each suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police asked residents to shelter in place while officers negotiated with the man. After nearly six hours, the suspect surrendered to police just before 7 p.m., police said.

The suspect was treated at a hospital for a hand injury, police said. Upon his release, he will be booked into jail on charges of first-degree assault, violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, and other outstanding warrants, FOX13 Seattle reported.

The ex-girlfriend was not inside the apartment during the incident.

The involved Puyallup police officers will be placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy as the investigation continues.