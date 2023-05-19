Two still missing after SouthPark blaze as dramatic video shows partial building collapse

The Charlotte Fire Department told Fox News Digital on Friday that two people still remain unaccounted for after a massive fire erupted yesterday at a construction site in the city’s SouthPark area.

Capt. Jackie Gilmore says both individuals are construction workers.

The search for their whereabouts is ongoing as a video has emerged of part of a building that was under construction collapsing Thursday while the inferno was raging.

"The building just collapsed, did you see it?" a voice is heard saying in the video. "Yeah, I got it on film," another person responds.

Fifteen workers, including a crane operator, were rescued by the more than 90 firefighters called to the five-alarm blaze in the SouthPark neighborhood of Charlotte just after 9 a.m., Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said at a news conference. The crane operator was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Johnson said.

"The men and women of this department put themselves in harm’s way and actually had to call for assistance themselves to get out of this fire. That’s how fast it was moving," Johnson said. "I’m proud of the work that we’ve done here."

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Charlotte Fire Department said "With the extensive structural damage, the search process can be lengthy.

"We cannot confirm a loss of life," it added. "This fire has been difficult for our community, and our firefighters continue to diligently work on scene to find answers."

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the fire in SouthPark," the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement. "We commend Charlotte Fire for their heroic efforts. Thank you to our Officers who also responded to provide continued support and keep the area secured."

A construction worker said the seven-story building was set to become an apartment community called Modera SouthPark, according to WCNC.

The website for Modera SouthPark says it was planning to open in spring 2024.

A witness told the Charlotte Observer newspaper that wife of the crane operator who was rescued watched from the ground as the rescue operation unfolded before paramedics whisked the man away to a local hospital.

Debris from the fire also has been found up to two miles away, and smoke from it was picked up on nearby airport radar, according to reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.