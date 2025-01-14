FAA investigating after United, Delta flights nearly collide before landing at Phoenix airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a United Airlines flight and a Delta Air Lines flight, each carrying hundreds of people, had a near-collision while preparing to land in Phoenix over the weekend.

United Airlines Flight 1724 and Delta Air Lines Flight 1070 both landed safely at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after "experiencing a loss of required separation" as the two passenger flights were arriving at the airport around 11 a.m. Saturday, the FAA said.

"Both flight crews received onboard alerts that the other aircraft was nearby," the FAA said in a statement. "Air traffic control issued corrective instructions to both flight crews."

Officials did not provide the exact distance between the two aircraft when the alerts went off. The FAA said it is investigating the incident.

A United spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement that the flight’s pilot "received an automated flight deck warning to change their altitude" as the pilot was preparing to land.

"The pilots acted immediately and landed safely," the statement said.

The United flight was a Boeing 737-900 en route from San Francisco and carrying 123 passengers and six crew, the spokesperson said.



A Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement that its pilots and crew are trained to handle such situations.

"As nothing is more important than safety, Delta flight crews extensively train to handle uncommon scenarios such as this and followed the resolution advisory as directed," the statement said.

The Delta flight was an Airbus A330-300 en route from Detroit, carrying 245 customers, the spokesperson said.