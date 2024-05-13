Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Two Missouri women end up in jail after brawling over Disney World tickets, golf cart: police

Katherine Northrup and Gina Danforth both admitted to police that they punched each other, according to an arrest affidavit

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Two Missouri women vacationing in Florida ended up taking an unexpected detour to jail after a brawl broke out over a golf cart and Disney World tickets, according to arrest records from the Wildwood Police Department. 

Katherine Northrup, 31, and Gina Danforth, 28, of Missouri, are accused of getting into a physical fight because they were both upset over "a golf cart and tickets to Disney World," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. 

The brouhaha happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 6, when police were called to a home where two women had to be physically separated while Northrup allegedly got "belligerent," the affidavit said.

Northrup told police that Danforth got into her face and was spitting, and claimed that while she attempted to separate herself, she was grabbed by her hair and pinned down. 

Two Missouri women, Katherine Northrup (L) and Gina Danforth (R), were arrested over Disney world ticket dispute

Two tourists, Katherine Northrup (L) and Gina Danforth (R), landed themselves in jail after a brawl over a golf cart and Disney World tickets last week in Sumter County, police said.  (iStock/Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

That's when, according to the affidavit, punches started flying.

Both women admitted to officers that they engaged in fisticuffs. 

Several other people were also present during the scuffle, but police said they were not able to determine who started the argument "due to the lack of credible witnesses," the affidavit stated. 

Walt Disney World welcome sign

Drivers approaching the entrance to Florida's Walt Disney World resort. (Brian Carlson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The report indicated that Northrup suffered scratches on her neck, elbow and stomach and was checked out by EMS at the scene.

Danforth was transported to a local hospital as she wanted to be seen because she was "not feeling well."

Both women were arrested and charged with battery. 

They were both booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and have since been released after each posting $1,000 bond, jail records showed. 