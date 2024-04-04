Drunk Florida man beaten after making fun of guest with Down syndrome at Disney World resort bar: police

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly caused a fight at a Disney World bar while intoxicated when he made fun of a woman with Down syndrome, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

In the affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, officers said 61-year-old Brent George was arrested and charged with four counts of battery after the altercation that unfolded at Belle Vue Lounge, a bar inside Disney's Boardwalk Inn, on Jan. 25.

Just after 9:00 p.m., on January 25, 2024, officers responded to the bar in response to a physical fight, later determined to be a battery against four victims.

When arriving at the scene, officers said George was intoxicated and had several injuries to his face that he claimed were a result of being hit by a glass cup.

George told officers that he was in the Belle Vue Lounge, a small bar area in the Boardwalk resort with his wife and two family friends, where he claimed he had taken three shots of bourbon and drank beer while at the bar.

According to the complaint, the family was sitting at a nearby table when George approached them and started mocking the couple's daughter, who was described as having Down syndrome and was wheelchair bound.

The girl's mother then confronted George and asked him if he was making fun of her daughter when George stood up and allegedly shoved her twice. He proceeded to allegedly slap another guest at the table in the face when she tried to intervene, the complaint read.

The husband of the woman who was slapped got involved, and George allegedly punched him in the neck. George was then punched in the head by the husband, according to the complaint.

George allegedly told officers he did not remember anything specific due to being intoxicated. He also said he was having a "good time with the individuals, and then he was attacked by them."

One of the witnesses claimed he saw an individual throw a glass cup at George and overheard someone say they wanted "to kill him." However, officers determined there was no broken glass found on the scene, and it is believed no glass cup was utilized in the incident.

An unnamed bystander grabbed George and removed him from the scene, according to deputies.

George was evaluated by medical staff for the injuries sustained from being punched and was then transported to the Orange County Jail after being cleared.

George pleaded not guilty to all four battery charges in February and, according to court records, his March 13 hearing was canceled.