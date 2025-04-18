Expand / Collapse search
Marines

Two Marines — both in their 20s — identified as service members killed in fatal accident

Another Marine was undergoing treatment for injuries

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
The two service members who passed away due to a crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico earlier this week were 22-year-old Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera of Riverside, California and 28-year-old Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino of Fresno, California, according to the 1st Marine Division.

"Officials with 1st Marine Division identified the two Marines who were killed after a vehicle accident April 15 while supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border operations," a press release states. "The crash occurred during a convoy movement near Santa Teresa, New Mexico."

Both men were combat engineers, according to the April 17 press release, which also noted that another Marine was in critical condition and undergoing treatment. 

NEW MEXICO VEHICLE CRASH CLAIMS LIVES OF 2 US SERVICE MEMBERS, 1 IN SERIOUS CONDITION

Left: Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera; Right: Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino

Both men were combat engineers, according to the April 17 press release, which also noted that another Marine was in critical condition and undergoing treatment.  (U.S. Marines)

"The three Marines were transported to University Medical Hospital, El Paso, Texas, where Aguilar and Gamino were pronounced dead," the release indicated. "The incident is under investigation."

The injured service member is with the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, as were the two Marines who passed away, the 1st Marine Division reported.

"The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us," 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and Task Force Sapper commanding officer U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion noted, according to the press release. 

"I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers. Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time."

TRUMP ORDERS MILITARY TO TAKE CONTROL OF FEDERAL LAND AT SOUTHERN BORDER

U.S. Marine Corps emblem

The U.S. Marine Corps emblem is seen on a monument in Streator, Ill., on Oct. 15, 2022 (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Image)

Fox News Digital reached out to the 1st Marine Division on Friday but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth commented on the tragic deaths of the two service members earlier this week.

INSIDE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S OVERHAUL OF THE COAST GUARD AMID BORDER SECURITY BLITZ

"I am very saddened to learn of the tragic accident yesterday that took the lives of two of our nation’s heroes and seriously injured another. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with them, their families, and the unit," Hegseth noted in a Wednesday post on X.

Fox News' Liz Friden contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.