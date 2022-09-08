Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Two Georgia sheriff's deputies killed while serving warrant, suspect barricaded

The Cobb County deputies were serving a warrant when the killings occurred, authorities said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Georgia sheriff's deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday and the suspect is barricaded, authorities said.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said deputies were serving a warrant when they were killed. No other details were released. 

  • Georgia sheriff's deputies killed
    Image 1 of 2

    Cobb County sheriff's deputies at the scene where two deputies were killed Thursday night. (Fox Atlanta)

  • Georgia deputies killed
    Image 2 of 2

    Cobb County sheriff's deputies at the scene where two deputies were killed Thursday night. (Fox Atlanta)

The identities of the fallen deputies have not been disclosed. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving a warrant. SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded. We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available," the sheriff's department said in a tweet.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen gathering at the scene in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Fox Atlanta reported. 

In a statement, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation offered its condolences.

"Our condolences go out to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after the loss of two deputies tonight in the line of duty," the agency said in a tweet.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.