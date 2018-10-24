Expand / Collapse search
Two women's bodies found duct-taped together in New York's Hudson River: report

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
The discovery of two female bodies washed ashore from the Hudson River in New York City has prompted a police investigation. <br data-cke-eol="1">

The discovery of two women's bodies -- reportedly duct-taped together -- floating in the Hudson River off New York City has prompted a police investigation.

Around 3 p.m., a passerby reported the two bodies in the water near the Upper West Side, WABC reported.

The women were both fully clothed and didn't appear to have any signs of trauma.

The city medical examiner's office is set to determine their cause or causes of death.

