Two women's bodies found duct-taped together in New York's Hudson River: report

The discovery of two women's bodies -- reportedly duct-taped together -- floating in the Hudson River off New York City has prompted a police investigation.

Around 3 p.m., a passerby reported the two bodies in the water near the Upper West Side, WABC reported.

The women were both fully clothed and didn't appear to have any signs of trauma.

The city medical examiner's office is set to determine their cause or causes of death.