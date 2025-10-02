Two Delta regional jets collide on taxiway at LaGuardia Airport; 1 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Canadair jets operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, collided on a taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York Wednesday night.

The incident took place at 9:58 p.m. between two Canadair CRJ-900 regional jets.

One was an outbound flight and the other inbound, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that one flight attendant had suffered a minor injury and was treated by EMTs before being transported to a local hospital as a precaution. No other passengers were injured.

Delta confirmed the incident, describing it as a "low-speed collision" involving Endeavor Air flight 5155 from LaGuardia to Roanoke, Virginia, and Endeavor Air flight 5047 arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi," Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said. "Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience."

They have said that preliminary information indicates the departing aircraft’s wing made contact with the fuselage of the arriving aircraft.

Passengers from both planes were deplaned on the taxiway and returned to Terminal C by bus. Delta said customers were provided with food and beverages, as well as with hotel accommodations and rebookings for those whose travel was disrupted.

The Port Authority reported no impact on airport operations. Delta said it will work with the FAA, NTSB and the Port Authority to review what occurred, emphasizing that "safety of our customers and people comes before all else."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.