Chicago's Crime Wave
Throat slashings leave 2 Chicago women dead in separate attacks: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Two Chicago women were killed by throat slashing in separate incidents Wednesday, police said. 

Two women died in separate throat slashings at opposite ends of the city Wednesday, Chicago police said.

The first woman was reportedly slain on the city’s West Side around 4:20 p.m., police said. She was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital where she died from her wound, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The second woman, age 41, was killed in a domestic violence-related slashing in a Far South Side neighborhood, the report said. Authorities said the woman was found unresponsive with lacerations on her neck around 5:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating both cases as homicides. No suspects were in custody, the Sun-Times reported.

No further details were released.

