Throat slashings leave 2 Chicago women dead in separate attacks: police

Two women died in separate throat slashings at opposite ends of the city Wednesday, Chicago police said.

The first woman was reportedly slain on the city’s West Side around 4:20 p.m., police said. She was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital where she died from her wound, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The second woman, age 41, was killed in a domestic violence-related slashing in a Far South Side neighborhood, the report said. Authorities said the woman was found unresponsive with lacerations on her neck around 5:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating both cases as homicides. No suspects were in custody, the Sun-Times reported.

No further details were released.