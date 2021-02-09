Twitter lights up with UFO talk after light seen in Florida sky, turns out to be Navy missile

A strange light over the South Florida sky Tuesday evening had many residents bracing for extraterrestrial contact, but it turned out to be the Navy testing a missile.

Floridians will be disappointed (or maybe relieved) to find out that it was just the Navy testing a Trident-II ballistic missile from a submarine, according to meteorologist Zach Covey.

The Federation of American Scientists explains that the Trident-II "is a three-stage, solid propellant, inertially guided FBM with a range of more than 4,000 nautical miles."

It's not the first time that a rocket or missile test was mistaken for aliens.

Elon Musk poked fun at the misunderstanding a few years ago when a rocket launched by SpaceX was widely mistaken for a UFO or, as he put it, a "Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea."