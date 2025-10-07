TV weatherman arrested after allegedly punching girlfriend 'several times' while her kids were nearby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A meteorologist in New Orleans, Louisiana, was arrested early Sunday morning on domestic abuse charges as authorities allege he got into a fight with his girlfriend and punched her "several times" while her children were nearby.

Arrest documents obtained by Fox 8 allege that the incident began when WDSU Chief Meteorologist Devon Lucie and his girlfriend, who he had been dating for four years, attended a festival and got into an argument. According to the arrest affidavit, Lucie left her at the festival, which was around 6 miles outside of New Orleans "without a means to get home."

The woman then got a ride home from her mother. Since she didn't have a key to the couple's shared home, she used a tool to "pry the door open," authorities claim, and they continued arguing.

While his girlfriend's children were sleeping on the living room couch, detectives claim that Lucie went into their bedroom and "punched her several times."

TWO ARRESTED IN BRUTAL CINCINNATI MOB ATTACK; ONE WAS FREED ON BAIL DESPITE SERIOUS CHARGES

The woman claimed that "they wrestled, and she fought back in self-defense." Deputies said the woman had "several small cuts and scratches on most of her upper body."

She told detectives her children were nearby during the fight.

CONNECTICUT MOTHER CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY POISONING HUSBAND WITH ANTIFREEZE

Lucie had several cuts to his face, a jail booking picture shows.

When question by police, officials said that Lucie allegedly "refused" to provide his name, date of birth and declined to put on clothing or shoes. He was arrested on charges of felony domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and misdemeanor resisting an officer by refusing to identify.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lucie was named chief meteorologist at WDSU in August, according to the news website, which says he has two kids.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lucie for comment.