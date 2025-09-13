Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA announces massive public memorial service for Charlie Kirk at Arizona football stadium

Celebration of life for assassinated TPUSA founder scheduled for Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
'Charlie Kirk was not a coward': Tributes pour in at Turning Point USA headquarters Video

'Charlie Kirk was not a coward': Tributes pour in at Turning Point USA headquarters

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports on the tributes pouring in for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on 'Fox Report.'

Turning Point USA announced Saturday that a massive public memorial service for its founder Charlie Kirk will be held next weekend to honor the life and legacy of the "American legend."

The celebration of life — "Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk" — will take place on Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

The stadium, home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, has the capacity to host 63,400 people — which can be expanded to 73,000 for "mega-events," according to its website.

President Donald Trump said that he plans to attend Kirk’s services in Arizona.

UTAH STUDENTS LIFT VOICES IN PRAYER AT VIGIL FOR CHARLIE KIRK’S CHRISTIAN LEGACY: 'FELT CALLED BY GOD'

"Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," Turning Point USA posted to X Saturday afternoon. "The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ."

Charlie Kirk smiles onstage ahead of the Republican National Convention

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the Republican National Convention, July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. Kirk, who was assassinated Wednesday in Utah, will be honored during a memorial service Sept. 21 in Glendale, Ariz. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Doors for the event will open at 8 a.m. local time, and the program will begin at 11 a.m., according to the website created for the memorial. Interested attendees can register online, and the event is first come, first served.

VIDEO SHOWS MOMENTS BEFORE ASSASSINATION OF TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER CHARLIE KIRK

A tribute posted on the memorial's website describes Kirk's dedication to his faith, family and fight for America's future. Kirk founded Turning Point USA as an 18-year-old in a garage in Lemont, Illinois, later growing it into "one of the most powerful grassroots movements in America," the tribute writes.

Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium, home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, will host a massive public memorial service for Charlie Kirk next weekend. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America. His sacrifice will endure as a guiding light for generations," as noted in the tribute. "He showed a generation that truth must never be silenced, that courage is contagious, and that freedom must be protected at all costs."

VIGILS HELD ACROSS US AFTER ASSASSINATION OF CHARLIE KIRK: 'WE MUST HEAL'

Kirk, a husband and father, was fatally struck by a single bullet Wednesday while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem. Kirk was rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 31 years old.

Charlie Kirk memorial in Berlin

Memorials honoring Charlie Kirk have been held across the country and overseas, including in Berlin. Kirk was assassinated Wednesday. (Ilkin Eskipehlivan /Anadolu via Getty Images)

"His legacy will endure for generations," the tribute notes. "And now he hears the words of Matthew 25:23 from his Lord and Savior: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’" 

Turning Point USA and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
