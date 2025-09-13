Turning Point USA announces massive public memorial service for Charlie Kirk at Arizona football stadium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA announced Saturday that a massive public memorial service for its founder Charlie Kirk will be held next weekend to honor the life and legacy of the "American legend."

The celebration of life — "Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk" — will take place on Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The stadium, home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, has the capacity to host 63,400 people — which can be expanded to 73,000 for "mega-events," according to its website.

President Donald Trump said that he plans to attend Kirk’s services in Arizona.

"Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," Turning Point USA posted to X Saturday afternoon. "The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ."

Doors for the event will open at 8 a.m. local time, and the program will begin at 11 a.m., according to the website created for the memorial. Interested attendees can register online, and the event is first come, first served.

A tribute posted on the memorial's website describes Kirk's dedication to his faith, family and fight for America's future. Kirk founded Turning Point USA as an 18-year-old in a garage in Lemont, Illinois, later growing it into "one of the most powerful grassroots movements in America," the tribute writes.

"Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America. His sacrifice will endure as a guiding light for generations," as noted in the tribute. "He showed a generation that truth must never be silenced, that courage is contagious, and that freedom must be protected at all costs."

Kirk, a husband and father, was fatally struck by a single bullet Wednesday while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem. Kirk was rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 31 years old.

"His legacy will endure for generations," the tribute notes. "And now he hears the words of Matthew 25:23 from his Lord and Savior: ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’"

