Utah students lift voices in prayer at vigil for Charlie Kirk’s Christian legacy: 'Felt called by God'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of Utah State University students still reeling from the assassination of Charlie Kirk came together at a tearful vigil hosted by the campus’ Turning Point USA chapter on Friday night.

"We just want to have our community come together in this really dark time," Kaitlyn Griffiths, president of the school’s chapter, told Fox News Digital at the emotional and faithful tribute to the late conservative activist. "Especially something that happened so close to home for us. And we want to be able to gather and celebrate this man's life."

The somber vigil comes two days after Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of the conservative student program Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University, the first stop on TPUSA's The American Comeback Tour.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: TIMELINE OF UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING DETAILS ATTACK, MANHUNT FOR SUSPECT

A heavy police presence was seen throughout the university as hundreds of mourners filled the campus to pay tribute to Kirk, with the vigil including prayers from the student body and a moving film featuring key moments in his career.

"I'm a Christian," Griffiths said. "I believe that Jesus Christ died for us, and Charlie Kirk believed in the same things. The thing that he always said he wanted to be remembered [for] was his courage and his faith, so we're trying to focus our event tonight on celebrating his faith, and the man that he was, and how strongly and harshly he worked for the things that he cared for."

USU student Travis Ferraro echoed the same sentiments surrounding his Christian faith while attending the candlelight vigil, hosted on the campus’ quad.

CHARLIE KIRK ANSWERED 'HOW DO YOU WANT TO BE REMEMBERED' LESS THAN 3 MONTHS BEFORE KILLING

"I felt called by God to pray over everybody, and pray for their families and for everyone surrounding him," Ferraro told Fox News Digital. "And also just to give a devotional, just about how to treat each other with kindness."

On Friday, authorities announced the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with Kirk's murder. Robinson was taken into custody after a family member notified a friend that he admitted to the killing, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a news conference.

However, Kirk remained at the forefront of mourners' minds as students came together to celebrate his life and legacy while the sun set on USU's campus.

VIGILS HELD ACROSS US AFTER ASSASSINATION OF CHARLIE KIRK: 'WE MUST HEAL'

"I am here because Charlie Kirk made a really big impact on my life," Libby Rasmussen said. "I started watching him probably about 3 or 4 years ago when I was a senior in high school, and he's just really shaped who I am, what I believe in [and] my values. I don't think there's anyone else on this earth like him."

Rasmussen went on to describe how Kirk impacted both her political and religious views.

"Just him going around and preaching that the Bible is the way, and that you just have to believe in God and be faithful," Rasmussen told Fox News Digital. "His faith was [unwavering], and that is what I really just want to carry along throughout the rest of my life as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve, and two young children.

"I definitely believe in God," Manny Chapa said. "I believe in Christ, and [Kirk] just stands behind that. And one of the last things he was able to preach, before his passing, was God. He was able to preach God while he was up on that stage. And it's just beautiful to see a man like that."

Fox News Digital's Kyle Schmidbauer contributed to this report.