Tunnel to Towers Commemorates 9/11 with Mortgages for Heroes, National Steel Journey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the nation approaches the solemn anniversary of September 11, Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller joined Abby Hornacek to share a message of remembrance and gratitude. This year, the foundation is paying off 21 mortgages for the families of fallen first responders and Gold Star families, ensuring these heroes' legacies live on.

The foundation's mission is deeply personal for Siller, stemming from the sacrifice of his brother, FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel on 9/11 to answer the call of duty. His body was never recovered. Frank Siller shared that the foundation was created to honor his brother's act and the sacrifices of all the heroes who lost their lives that day.

The foundation's commitment extends to those who continue to suffer the consequences of that day. Six of the 21 mortgages being paid off are for families of first responders who died from 9/11-related illnesses, a poignant reminder that the tragedy of that day continues to claim lives. The foundation's promise is simple and profound: "If you're a first responder and you're protecting us, we're gonna take care of your families that are left behind."

Looking ahead to the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Tunnel to Towers is launching a new initiative, "Steel Across America," to ensure future generations never forget. The foundation will transport a piece of steel from the World Trade Center across the nation, accompanied by a 93-foot mobile museum. Siller explained that this tour will allow people to "make sure they never forget what happened" and to understand the price paid for their freedoms.

Siller urged all Americans to join this vital mission of doing good. "Please go to T2T.org and donate $11 a month," he implored. "Join us on this mission, join us in this promise."