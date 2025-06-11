Tunnel to Towers Chairman Frank Siller on Tackling Veteran Homelessness: "We Must Do It"

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a compelling interview with Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek, Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, shared his unwavering commitment to eradicating veteran homelessness in America. Siller passionately declared, "This is unacceptable in America to have a homeless veteran on the street... we must do it."

Recognizing the immense scale of the problem—an estimated 35,000 to 50,000 homeless veterans—Tunnel to Towers has taken over 10,000 veterans off the streets in the past two years. The foundation employs a national case management program, collaborating with over a thousand local non-profits, HUD, and the VA to provide housing, financial assistance, and crucial comprehensive support, including mental health services.

Siller emphasized the profound debt owed to veterans who "put it all on the line" for national security, especially after 9/11. Beyond individual placements, the foundation is building "veteran villages" across the country, converting donated land and hotels into beautiful, dignified apartments with on-site support services for reintegration into society.

With 19 such projects underway and a goal of over 300, Siller echoed President Donald Trump's commitment to ending veteran homelessness. He urged viewers to support this vital mission by donating $11 a month at T2T.org, stressing that their contributions make a "tremendous difference."