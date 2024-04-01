Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Tucson police officer dead after vehicle collision

Incident occurred Sunday night near University of Arizona campus

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Tucson police officer has died in a car crash while responding to a service call, authorities said Monday.

MISSING WOMAN AMANDA NENIGAR FOUND DEAD NEAR CALIFORNIA-ARIZONA BORDER: OFFICIALS

Police officials said the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday at an intersection not far from the University of Arizona campus and the officer died from his injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

Tucson, Arizona, police vehicle

A Tucson, Arizona, police vehicle is photographed at the scene of an incident. (Tucson Police Department )

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police officials said in an online post that "the officer was on duty responding to a call for service when he was involved in a collision."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A news conference was scheduled for later Monday.