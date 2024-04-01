Tucson police officer dead after vehicle collision

A Tucson police officer has died in a car crash while responding to a service call, authorities said Monday.

Police officials said the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday at an intersection not far from the University of Arizona campus and the officer died from his injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police officials said in an online post that "the officer was on duty responding to a call for service when he was involved in a collision."

A news conference was scheduled for later Monday.