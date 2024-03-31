Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Missing woman Amanda Nenigar found dead near California-Arizona border: officials

Amanda Nenigar, 27, was last seen alive on Feb. 28 in Blythe, California

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
The search for a woman who had been missing since Feb. 28 ended in tragedy as authorities announced that the body of Amanda Nenigar had been recovered.

Late Friday evening, the La Paz County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the 27-year-old was located deceased near the California-Arizona border nearly a month after her reported disappearance.

Nenigar was last seen alive on Feb. 28 in Blythe, California, according to county officials. 

Back on March 12, authorities said that Nenigar's vehicle was located in a remote area of La Paz County south of Cibola.

"The family has been notified and issued a statement requesting privacy and thanked the public for their assistance in trying to locate Amanda. We ask that you please respect the family during this time and avoid spreading rumors and assumptions," the sheriff's office said.

The circumstances leading up to her death and how she died were not immediately available.

"This is still an active investigation and a pending autopsy will determine the cause of death," officials said. 

Nenigar's family released a statement about her death in a Facebook group, "Find Amanda Nenigar." 

"It is with a heavy heart that we must report to you all, she was found deceased last night, Friday March 29th 2024, and is no longer a missing persons case. We have many questions and have been informed that her death is being investigated, and an autopsy will follow.," the post read. "Our hearts are broken and we will miss her dearly. Please grant our family privacy as we mourn the loss of Amanda and prepare for the days ahead of us."

The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have recovered the body of a woman who was reported missing outside the small California town of Blythe near the Arizona state line. (Find Amanda Nenigar Facebook Group/Brieanna Brock Saltmarch)

The La Paz County Sheriff's Office requested people not to call 911 and ask for updates on the investigation.

"Updates will be released to the public through proper news channels and this page when deemed appropriate," the sheriff's office wrote on their Facebook page. 