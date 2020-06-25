Tucson mayor says police chief should not resign, despite handcuffed man's death

Tuscon Mayor Regina Romero issued a statement on Thursday after the city's police chief offered his resignation, following the death of a man who died while in police custody.

Chief Chris Magnus offered to resign Wednesday after the death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez, 27, was made public, according to The Associated Press.

Romero, a Democrat, shared a letter on Twitter saying she would not accept Magnus' resignation and that he should stay on and remain the city's chief of police.

“In this moment, my focus is on the fact that the life of a fellow Tucsonan, Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez, was needlessly lost," she began. "The Chief’s abrupt announcement at the press conference yesterday should not take away from that. I continue to extend my most sincere condolences to the family of Carlos Adrian during this incredibly difficult time for them. The best way we can honor Carlos Adrian’s memory is by coming together and taking immediate action to build a better, more just community."

Romero continued, "By city charter, it is the City Manager’s responsibility to accept resignations or fire Department Directors. After listening to the feedback of my colleagues on the Council, I do not believe the Chief should resign."

She championed Magnus' tenure for brining "forward-thinking" changes to the department and said he has "built strong relationships with our community since he joined the Department in 2016."

Romero concluded her message by calling for unity and remained hopeful that Magnus would stay on to continue leading the city's police force.

"Now is the time to work together and rebuild public trust in our police department by increasing transparency, ensuring accountability, and re-imagining how we provide safety to our community," she wrote. "I look forward to working with Chief Magnus to accomplish these reforms.”

Ingram-Lopez died of sudden cardiac arrest on April 21, while he was handcuffed and restrained after he'd ingested cocaine, the medical examiner's office said.

His grandmother had called the police after Ingram-Lopez began to behave erratically, the AP reported. He was facedown on the ground with a blanket over his head when he stopped breathing.

Magnus said the three officers who responded to the call had “committed multiple policy violations and failed to handle the incident consistent with their training.” The three officers have resigned but would have likely been let go anyway, he added.

The county attorney’s office is still conducting a criminal investigation and has yet to announce if it will file charges against any of the officers who were present.

