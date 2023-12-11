Trump's surprise legal announcement, Dems in 'deep trouble' seek help from pariah and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



STANDING DOWN – Trump changes course on taking stand in NYC civil trial hours before court resumes. Continue reading …

‘DEEP, DEEP TROUBLE’ – Dems turn to Hillary Clinton for help as Biden's polls plummet despite her record against him. Continue reading …

PRINCE OF PEACE – Advent 'virtual pilgrimage' for peace brings the Holy Land to would-be pilgrims. Continue reading …

ADMINISTRATION VS TEACHERS – California organizers defend pro-Palestinian 'Teach-In' against criticism it's ‘anti-Israel propaganda.’ Continue reading …

ON HOLD – SpaceX delays launch of secretive Space Force craft. Continue reading …







POLITICS

‘BOONDOGGLE’ – White House quietly sends $3B to fund California's over-budget bullet train project. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE MONEY – Top White House aide's ties to Hunter Biden revealed in emails, corporate records. Continue reading …

FLAGGED – NYC councilwoman’s glamorous evening gown sends message to 'The Squad.' Continue reading …

‘FIGHT BACK’ – Red states move to stop deceptively worded abortion ballot measures from sweeping nation. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

STALEMATE – Washington Post strike leaves workers no closer to settling contract dispute. Continue reading …

‘BETRAYED BY FEMINISM’ – Woman in her 30s cries while describing finally wanting kids after swearing off marriage. Continue reading …

'VERY POPULAR LIFESTYLE' – ‘DINK’ on cultural shift toward child-free lifestyle, says older generation ‘narrow-minded’ for criticisms. Continue reading …

TWIN CITY – Minnesota official pushing for rehab as juvenile murder, theft and violent assault increases in Twin Cities. Continue reading …









OPINION

BOBBY JINDAL – Four ways to repeal Obamacare. Continue reading …

REP. JEFF DUNCAN – Biden's crazy rush to green energy will push us to endless blackouts. Continue reading …



IN OTHER NEWS

‘ESCAPE LIBERAL HELL’ – Conservatives in West Coast blue states pack their bags for neighboring Idaho. Continue reading …

‘NICE TO MEET YOU’ – Taylor Swift's trusted inner circle includes these stars. Continue reading …

VET TURNS 103 – WWII veteran shares remarkable life story and offers advice for young people. Continue reading …

BLUE STATE JUSTICE – Teen shoplifter who stabbed shop owner defending his store sentenced to five years. Continue reading …

ANIMAL 'ADVENT'-URES – Watch as some active zoo animals enjoy their own way of celebrating Advent this season. See video …

WATCH

MARK LEVIN – This is the abandonment of the Jews. See video …

TREY GOWDY – Hunter Biden should be treated no better, no worse and no differently. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

