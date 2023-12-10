'Deep, deep trouble': Dems reportedly bringing in Hillary Clinton to help with Biden's re-election

Democrats are reportedly bringing in Hillary Clinton as a reinforcement to help President Biden with his 2024 re-election campaign.

NBC News reported the former secretary of state held a fundraiser for Biden last month at her Georgetown home that raised close to $1 million. Her popularity with women and key parts of the Democratic base are considered assets for Biden as he attempts to expand his outreach to voters.

Clinton’s role in Biden’s re-election effort is expected to grow as the 2024 presidential election nears, according to NBC.

Fox News’ Charlie Hurt said every time it seems as if Hillary Clinton has gone away, she comes back.

"I think Joe Biden's going to need more than a[n] 'I'm with her T-shirt' with all of his political problems," he said on "The Big Weekend Show."

"But, you know you are in deep, deep trouble if you are picking up the bat phone and calling Hillary Clinton to come help you out," Hurt added. "And I think it was sort of interesting that their thinking is that he needs help among women voters. If you need help among women voters, and you're a Democrat, and you're running against Donald Trump, you should just quit because it's over."

Co-host Alicia Acuna said the Clintons are known for showing up and will come in and give everything they can to help.

"In terms of her popularity, that's a big question and it could be a big risk. It just depends on where she shows up, when she shows up and what she has to say, because she and Biden don't exactly have a cozy relationship," she noted. "They were pretty competitive."

A Wall Street Journal poll released over the weekend found President Biden trailing former President Trump by four points in a head-to-head matchup.

Fifty-three percent of voters said Biden’s policies have hurt them and two-thirds of voters rated the economy as poor or not good.

Michael Bocian, a Democratic pollster, who conducted the WSJ survey with Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, said Biden is falling short with key voting demographics.

"They [voters] are feeling economically stressed and challenged right now," Bocian told the Journal. "And they are not showing enthusiasm in the way they were turning out in 2020, 2022."