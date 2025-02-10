Trump’s Department of Homeland Security to deputize IRS agents for immigration enforcement

The Trump administration is looking to deputize Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents to take on and assist with illegal immigration enforcement efforts, according to a senior official with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent requesting that the IRS provide agents to be used for immigration enforcement efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The senior DHS official said the expectation is that the request will be approved.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who signed the letter, said President Donald Trump directed her agency to "take all appropriate action to supplement available personnel to secure the southern border and enforce the immigration laws of the United States," even through use of the agency’s authority to deputize federal employees to perform immigration functions.

Through the implementation of Trump’s directive, Noem noted DHS has secured partnerships with a number of law enforcement officials, who have agreed to assist in carrying out the president’s immigration agenda.

For instance, DHS has deputized law enforcement components of the Department of Justice, members of the Texas National Guard and law enforcement officials with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

"Even with these resources available, more can be done to fully implement the Executive Order," Noem wrote. "It is DHS’s understanding that the Department of Treasury has qualified law enforcement personnel available to assist with immigration enforcement, especially in light of recent increases to the Internal Revenue Service’s work force and budget."

She informed the agency that ICE needs IRS agents to assist and serve on interagency task forces to help build complex cases that blend tax, immigration and money laundering charges.

Noem also asked for agents to help with targeting employers engaging in unlawful hiring practices, investigations into human smuggling and trafficking rings, seizing assets, contract oversight, apprehensions, detentions and removals.

"This letter requests that you make qualified officials from the Department of the Treasury available to work with ICE and that you consent to those officials being deputized to perform immigration functions," Noem wrote, thanking Bessent for the opportunity to partner together to work toward implementing Trump’s agenda.

The DHS and IRS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

While the IRS is responsible for collecting taxes and enforcing related laws, its criminal investigators also work to uncover drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption.