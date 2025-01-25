Trump vows to deliver on 'no tax on tips' campaign promise during Las Vegas speech: '100% yours'

President Trump visited Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon to discuss his agenda for American workers, stressing a "no tax on tips" policy as the first week of his second term wraps up.

Speaking from the Circa Resort and Casino, Trump appealed to the myriad of hospitality workers in Sin City during his speech.

"Any worker who relies on tips [as] income, your tips will be 100% yours," Trump said.

The Republican, who previously touted the policy as a 2024 campaign promise, also addressed Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo during the speech and bluntly asked him about how important the issue was during the November election.

"You think that had an impact on the election?" Trump asked. "What, a half a point? It's pretty big….nationwide over four million workers depend on tip income, including an estimated 700,000 single moms."

"And here in Nevada…think of it, a quarter of the typical restaurant workers' pay comes from tips. I didn't know that," Trump continued.

The president then addressed impacted workers as "some of the very citizens who were hit hard and very hard by the ravages of the Biden economy, which was inflation."

"When I think of Biden, I think of incompetence and inflation," Trump said of his former opponent, who left office on Monday.

Earlier this week, Trump said that he would visit Nevada to "thank" voters for electing him in the November election, as the Silver State historically votes blue.

"I’m going to Nevada, and I’m really going to thank Nevada for the vote because we won Nevada," Trump said at the White House earlier this week. "That’s normally a Democratic vote and I just want to go there to thank Nevada for the vote."

During Saturday's speech, Trump also touted some of the promises his administration has already delivered on, including his dismantling of some federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices.

"We got rid of the woke crap," Trump said to a cheering audience. "A lot of crap…you know, these people were petrified of it. I'll tell you, these companies, they run these big companies, they were petrified of it."

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.